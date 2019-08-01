Intern Blog: last day

Today is my last day getting to walk through these WAVY doors and man is it a bittersweet feeling. I’m so sad that it’s finally over and I won’t have the privilege of watching Brian Parsons whip up perfect shows in no time. But I’m glad to leave knowing I’m on the right path to succeed in all the goals I set for myself.

I’ve learned so many things at WAVY but there are few points I will carry with me forever. If it’s one word I heard all summer almost everyday is REPS REPS and more REPS! Going out on shoots with sports reporter Nathan Epstein and watching him gather all the shots he needs while also being careful to not overshoot was eyeopening. He put in so many reps over the years that it was no need to shoot any shot twice because he got it the first time.

He carefully put together packages he shot and edited all in the same day and had them ready to roll for the Sportswrap. He also meticulously worked on some packages for weeks if the story required so, and every package was better than the last one.

Getting that work in the field really helped me see the other side of putting together a show. A producer can only be as a great as the content brought to him, and goes to show that every part of the station is valuable.

Watching a legend like Bruce Rader live in action has been such a pleasure I could never thank him enough. He is an extremely busy man so I will always be grateful for all the tips he gave me to survive in this business. I saw first hand how the relationships you build within the community is just as important as anything you can do at the station

I want to really thank producers Bob Bennett and Brian Parsons for showing me the ropes all summer long. they never got impatient with me and were more than willing to explain something twice or even three times if that’s what it took.

All in all, I’m forever grateful for the kindness everybody at WAVY showed me, and the tools they gave me to succeed in this business. I hope one day I get to call everybody who helped me a colleague one day.