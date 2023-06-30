PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – As I continue my internship with WAVY, the more I learn about the future career path I have chosen for myself.

Monday was my first time shadowing the news department. I shadowed Bob while he set up the stories for the 4 o’clock news.

I had no idea the precision and care put into how these news stories are crafted and organized to be put on air.

I got to see the before and after myself, as I watched the writing of each news story and the final product.

Not only did I see how news works close-up, but I also saw behind the scenes in the control room!

I had the privilege of watching the midday producers work their magic on Monday, and learn just how much goes on backstage versus what the audience sees back home.

Next week I plan on shadowing the Hampton Roads Show which I’ve heard should be fun!

More shadowing is to come, as I explore more departments around the newsroom, but for now, more writing and researching for me!

Over the past few weeks, I’ve had the privilege of writing many articles for WAVY, and I’m excited to keep this momentum up!

Go check out my articles! Many more are to come!