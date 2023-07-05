PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – As I’m nearing the last month of my internship with WAVY TV-10, I look back on my time spent in the newsroom. The sports reporters guiding me, Craig Loper and Brian Parsons, have been essential to my immediate grasp of the various systems the station uses, including Adobe Premier, ENPS, BitCentral, et.

At the beginning of my third week, I was introduced to our newest team member in sports, James Kattato. That Monday, we took the opportunity to check out the 76th annual Norfolk Sports Club Jamboree.

The long-awaited event recognized and honored coaches and players, current and retired. Their keynote speaker was Chesapeake native, Dre’ Bly. Currently Bly, the Detroit Lions cornerback coach, has been prepping for the upcoming 2023-2024 season, as this is his first year professionally coaching. During his NFL playing career he played with the Detroit Lions, Denver Broncos, San Francisco 49ers, and won a Super Bowl with the St. Louis Rams. He was a collegiate level player for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and later returned to coach for the Tar Heels from 2018-2023. That event stood out to me most, due to him being from the Hampton Roads area. It is always uplifting to see successful athletes who are a product of our hometown.

Brian Parsons behind the camera, shooting James Kattato’s SPORTSWRAP segment.

Looking forward to what’s ahead, I am ecstatic to see what July has in store for me! Though I may love sports, there’s much anticipation to get a chance to explore the other jobs within the newsroom for other departments. I feel like it was just yesterday that I was offered my internship and I am grateful beyond words for the experience it has given me. As a reporter, one’s main goal is to work up the ladder until you reach your ideal marketplace and with WAVY, I couldn’t have asked for a better start.