PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – On Saturday I got the opportunity to cover the Langley Speedway event, one of the biggest racing tournaments in Virginia. It was a great opportunity to interview racers and directors about what the tournament means to them. I got to record another standup in perhaps the noisiest environment I’ve ever recorded in! Overall I would say I’ve improved my on camera presence tremendously since June.

Last week we also had a valuable meeting with the rest of the WAVY interns on how to secure a job post-college. Valuable information about resume building, networking, and final project advice have all helped me tremendously as I approach the start of my senior year of college.

I got to shadow the Digital department as well and learned about the difference between news and lifestyle posting, the digital workflow, AP formatting and content, as well as understanding the constant workflow as it pertains to social media. This shadowing opportunity really opened my eyes to the importance of keeping the news cycle constantly available to viewers on social media and online. It really is a 24-hour job that takes a team and requires constant updating!

I am looking forward to these last two weeks where I will get to shadow the production, sales, and promotion teams.