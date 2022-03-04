Intern Blog: It’s Already Been a Month!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Man! If only I could slow time down. I can’t believe it’s already been a month. The past month has been adventurous, to say the least.

As a news intern I get a chance to see the best of all worlds. Each day I come in there is no set agenda; I never know what the day may entail. That’s the part I love about it!

In the Field

This past month I’ve had the chance to work closely with Reporter Kayla Gaskins. From her assigned stories, I set up interviews with local senators to discuss their opinions on Executive Order SB739, signed by Governor Glenn Youngkin. Later in the week Kayla covered a story about a local shooting and I set up an interview with the victim’s family. Kayla allowed me to gain experience in what it’s like to gather information for a story on tight deadlines. I’m so thankful for her!







One day I’ll never forget is going out in the field with the 757 “legend”, Reporter Andy Fox. We covered a story about a missing child and had the opportunity to go door-to-door in the neighborhood to do interviews. Although it was so much fun, I also learned a lot from Andy, whose been in the industry for 36 years.

Just last week, I went out with Larry Carney, who is a photographer, to cover the local rally in support of Ukraine. While at the rally, I interviewed local Ukrainians whose family is in their homeland. From those interviews, Anchor/Reporter Regina Mobley did a package, which aired on the 6 p.m. news.

Behind the Scenes

My dream is to work in front of the camera, but it’s also important to know how things function behind the camera. The production team made sure that I got the full experience. I’ve had the opportunity to sit with the producers and the director during the Midday show to learn how things work in the control room. This past Wednesday, I was able to work with Kenisha, who runs the teleprompter during the Midday news. I quickly caught on to how the teleprompter worked and was able to run the teleprompter during the second half of the show.





Hampton Roads Show

A different world for me… but I’m glad to have got the experience. I was able to floor direct and set up with fellow intern, Paxton Coley. I had the opportunity to see how lifestyle shows are conducted, compared to regular newscasts. I was able to connect with guests who were on the show and even eat some good food! I’m glad I get the opportunity to experience the best of all worlds here at WAVY!





