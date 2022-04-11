Shadowing Chris Horne at MacArthur Center in Norfolk.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – It has been an amazing last few months and I can’t believe it’s almost over! Throughout my time, so far, working with The Hampton Roads Show, I have written teaser scripts, interview scripts, and created supers for the segments (the title banners that go under the interview).

I have also, as of recent, ventured into some new territory! Just this week, I went out on an assignment with Chris Horne. We interviewed the Commonwealth Attorney of Norfolk, Ramin Fatehi, and some other people around MacArthur Center in Norfolk. The topic was safety following a couple of tragic situations that had happened.

I was able to finally watch the field reporting job in action and even record the intro and tag to a news package myself! I plan to learn how to put the package together so I can use it for jobs in the future, but seeing how this job I’ve wanted, is actually done in real life, really helped solidify that this is what I want to do.

With Chris Reckling at a client shoot at Hunt Club Farm in VB.

I was also able to go out on a shoot with Chris Reckling this week! The Hampton Roads Show does several on-site segment shoots a year and this one was at Hunt Club Farm in Virginia Beach, promoting an event for Easter weekend. I had so much fun and he helped me get in front of a camera also.

I am loving getting to learn from some of the best and most understanding people. I have done speeches and performed on stages, however, it is a whole different world, coming up with a script and talking to a camera in the middle of a random street. It’s a lot to get used to and people are constantly looking at you wondering what in the world you’re doing.

I got to be on camera!

Both Chris Horne and Chris Reckling were super patient and helpful as they gave me tips on how to make my presentations better. It took several tries but I was really happy with how my shots came out in the end. In the coming last few weeks, I still have a few areas to learn from and try new things in, and I want to take advantage of all the time I have left. It has been the best experience and I still have a little ways to go!

If you’d like to follow more of my journey here at WAVY, check me out on Twitter.