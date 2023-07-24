PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The summer has flown by, and I am more than halfway done with my internship!

Since my last blog posting, I have had the opportunity to go out into the field with reporter KaMaria Braye and photographer LV Harrell. My mornings with them start at 3 a.m. and their schedule has definitely been something I have had to get used to. Being up in the middle of the night is tough, but my time with KaMaria and LV has been my favorite part of my internship experience so far. It’s so cool to see what it is really like to be a news reporter and my time with them has made me so excited for my future career.

Shadowing Kamaria Braye and LV Harrell during a live interview.

Every time I go out with KaMaria and LV, I write my own script for that morning’s story. I get to practice on-camera standups using my script and get feedback from them. I plan on editing some of my footage into packages to use for my final project, a reporter reel. Watching my videos back, it is exciting to see how much my confidence in front of the camera has improved since my first day.

I grew up in Virginia Beach and love the Hampton Roads area; there is nothing like sharing stories from the place you call home. One of my favorite experiences was interviewing people at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, at the site where three businesses were destroyed by a fire.

It was so special to interview people who care about Virginia Beach as much as I do, and I was excited to share their stories. It was so rewarding when I saw my interviews on the 6 o’clock news. Sharing their stories and seeing their passion for Virginia Beach made me confident in my career choice.