PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Experiencing a handful of rewarding, impactful, and significant experiences this summer, my internship experience at WAVY TV-10 has easily exceeded my expectations. Growing up with WAVY TV-10 on my television screen, it was an exhilarating experience to work directly with the professionals that I have looked up to for as long as I can remember. Although I predominantly saw the on-camera talent at the time, it has been eye-opening to connect with the professionals who work behind the scenes.

In addition to working with the professionals themselves, I have enjoyed working and collaborating with the other interns. I wish them the best in their future endeavors. WAVY has set us up for success and I know that they will do amazing things.

WAVY interns on National intern day / photo courtesy of Kenisha Stringfield

I would like to extend a huge thank you to the station members I have connected with. As I have made my rounds shadowing different departments, I have noticed their enthusiasm and intelligence shine through.

Although saying goodbye to my internship at WAVY TV-10 is bittersweet, I am thrilled to return back to Virginia Tech to directly implement and share what I have learned this past summer. This internship has been worthwhile and will forever hold a special place in my heart. If someone is curious to learn more about what it is like working in all aspects of a news station, the WAVY TV-10 internship experience is informative and impactful in the best way.

In Portsmouth, Elizabeth Hill, 10 On Your Side.