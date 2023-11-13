PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — So far, my experience with the Hampton Roads Show has been amazing. The personal and academic growth that I have gone through are things that I know I will carry for the rest of my life. From learning professional studio setup, shadowing a producer, to shadowing in the field at The Bodacious Bazaar amongst other big and small experiences that have happened in my three months of interning. In the beginning, my nerves got the best of me, but I have overcome those hardships and have shown WAVY exactly what I can bring to the table all the while being a fast learner and great coworker.

At the Bodacious Bazaar, on November 10, nerves were up as we were shooting live on scene and broadcasting to the studio. Guests were pouring in through the doors to shop and no matter what we did there was always some type of technical difficulty. As an intern, I learned that even when everything is falling apart the show must go on. I also learned that you not only have to keep your cool but also calm the nerves for the talent and guests.

All and all I have seen what it takes to be a part of a strong and and well rounded production team and have found myself rising to the challenge with the help of the amazing and supportive WAVY team.