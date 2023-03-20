PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Well, my internship journey continues here at WAVY-TV 10. As the memories and experiences pile up, I am very grateful as I reflect on the opportunities of the last two months.

The Hampton Roads Show team has taken me under their wings and has brought me one step closer to flying each day. People like Alexis Mitchell, Craig Marble, Chris Reckling, and Tara Wheeler have been so encouraging and supportive throughout my whole internship. They offer support and are always ready to teach me something new.

I have loved the opportunities to meet new people as we bring in new guests and create a lifestyle show. The hands-on experience that WAVY has been able to offer is unmatched and is allowing me to flourish.

I am excited to continue and see what more I can learn and experience in the next month!