PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – So much has happened since my last intern blog post. I have learned so much and have gained new knowledge that I’m excited to put to use. Having shadowed other departments and advancing on my own, this internship keeps getting better and better.

HRS Photo/Chris Reckling

Within The Hampton Roads Show, I got to floor direct by myself multiple times and help post different segments of the show on WAVY’s website. It was so interesting to see how you take parts of a show and post it online to make it web accessible as well. I also got to see this aspect of news while shadowing the digital department. Seeing how to adapt a video package into a web article and update the website based on click-rate statistics was intriguing to see. Being able to make the website the best it can be by understanding how social media works in news and the proper way to post, showed me how much a couple of words can change someone’s thinking of an event.

WAVY Photo/ Sam Rhinard

Seeing so many new things I have never seen within my experience of being in production in college for two years has been so exciting. Learning how to run cameras for a show honestly is really fun. You get to make sure the show has the right shots that help the director execute their vision. I’ve had the great opportunity to run cameras for two of WAVY’s midday shows for half of the runtime. Also an update from my last post, after running prompter for a few blocks of the midday show, I have finally been able to run it for the whole hour! I know it seems small but I believe small achievements like these in an experience like this make it all worth it.

Recently, I turned in my project proposal for the internship and I can’t wait to start that amazing process! Be sure to stay updated with my progress on Twitter and see you soon!