PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – My time at WAVY-TV has been truly an unforgettable experience, and one I am sad to see come to an end.

Before starting this internship, I wasn’t even sure if I wanted to pursue a career in broadcast journalism. I have always been a writer, and expected to follow a career that focused more on that. But before my first week had come to end, I knew this was what I wanted to do.

I’m so grateful for the chance to work on The Hampton Roads Show this summer and learn about the production side of TV news. Every time I’ve been giving more responsibilities, whether it was drafting web posts, making TikToks or doing research, I’ve been excited to learn and prove my skills.

Below are just a few of my favorite TikToks I’ve made.

For even more TikToks and Reels, you can follow @hrswavy on TikTok and Instagram.

On my last day with HRS, I cut the video and drafted web posts for each of that day’s segments: Neptune’s Coastal Craft Beer Festival, Wizard of Paws, the Judeo-Christian Outreach Center Fights Homelessness, Renew Your Floors with 50 Floor, and Bryant & Stratton College Fall Registration.

While HRS has been so much fun, I’ve also loved getting to shadow reporters in the field and shoot my own stand-ups for my reel. One day, I went out with anchor and reporter Regina Mobley when she covered the boy on a bike who got hit by a car in Suffolk. I helped her do some research for the story and she gave me a writing credit.

I spent a lot of my time outside of The Hampton Roads Show shadowing reporters so I could gain experience and footage for my reel, but in my last week, I made sure to shadow the digital department, assignment desk and newsroom editors. I wanted to do and see everything I could until the very end.

Though at times it felt chaotic and stressful spending so much time at my internship trying to experience everything and finish my reel, I would not trade this experience for anything. I am so much more confident in my skills as a reporter and in production, and I truly feel ready to embark on a career as a journalist post-graduation.

It cannot be said enough how grateful I am for every single person I have met at WAVY who has helped me in this journey. Everyone has been so nice and helpful in teaching me everything it takes to make the news. I could not have asked for a better place to start out my news career.

I am sad my internship is ending, but I am excited for all the future has to offer me. Thank you, WAVY, for helping me get started.