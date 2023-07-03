PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – My first month of being an intern at WAVY-TV has officially come to an end and I am so grateful for all the new experiences and people I have met! Since my last blog, I’ve been able to run teleprompter during Midday news and also got to learn how to operate the cameras during Midday as well!

Operating cameras for midday

Running teleprompter for midday news!

I feel so lucky to have many producers, directors, and Hampton Roads Show hosts Chris and Tara to look up to as the weeks go by. Because of them and the hands on learning, I have become more knowledgable with the production side of news and can demonstrate my leadership skills. I’ve truly gained more confidence each day when I come in to the studio. This is especially evident in floor directing which I’ve been doing more recently during The Hampton Road Show tapings. In the beginning, I was a little hesitant to call out cues and communicate everything but the more practice I have, the more assertion and trust I have in myself and everyone I work with. It’s also been super fun because I have gotten to work more cooking segments recently and it’s always a great time to see the chef’s personality and food come to life in the studio while also learning about a restaurant.

I was away on vacation this past week so I’m really excited to come back after the 4th of July and not only get back into the swing of things with The Hampton Roads Show, but also start shadowing other departments. I plan on shadowing News first and working my way from there. In addition, I can’t wait to start working on my final project alongside some fellow interns and make the most out of the rest of the time I have at WAVY.