Intern Blog: Getting the hang of it

The time I have spent here at WAVY in the Digital News department has been one of a kind. Being that this is my first internship in graduate school, I am overly excited about the next weeks to come. Everyone is very friendly and a helping hand when needed.

For myself, just going into my first year of actually learning the Journalism aspect, I can proudly say this internship is providing me with everything that I need to be successful in this field.

It has been a big transition for me going into writing hard news stories and getting the hang of AP Style writing, but whenever I need help or stumble upon a story that I just can’t grasp the concept of anyone of the digital producers are always there to assist.

I am becoming more comfortable with writing and not being so hard on myself. My biggest goal is to accomplish 15 strong writing samples that I can showcase on my portfolio when I obtain my Master’s this upcoming may.

Each evening I look forward to coming in and reading what the breaking news is for the day. I am always anxious to receive the articles that Brian Reese email’s over for me to write-up. I look forward to seeing my name under a post that has been published to the WAVY website. There is no better feeling!

I am excited for the duration of this internship to see what I can accomplish going forward.