Intern Blog: Getting better by the day.

Intern Blog
Within the past two weeks I have had the chance to gain more and more relevant experience.

From my last blog post I definitely see the growth in my hard-news writing and grasping AP style down pact.


I am more comfortable with writing stories and it doesn’t take me as long to write a story like it did when I first started.

Brian Reese helps me tremendously when it comes to writers block, and he is also a big help when it comes to finding the right information to put in the story and what to not.

This digital experience is everyhting I need and more. There is no better feeling than to have friends and family members browse the app or website and they say “Chandler, I read your story, it was great.”

As the internship comes to a close I look forward to shadowing as many other departments as I can and becoming a sponge to soak up as much information as possible before the end.

