Intern Blog: First Week as a Digital Intern

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Getting accepted as a digital intern at WAVY-10 is such a great and enlightening experience. I couldn’t have asked for a better way to start off the new year interning at one of the greatest stations in the 757 area.

My first week has already taught me so much and left me wanting to learn more. Being surrounded by such successful, smart and talented people makes me so thankful this opportunity.

I am a graduating senior with a minor in journalism and I can honestly say that WAVY-10 is preparing me for my future in the news industry. My news writing skills have already improved and my professors have even complimented me.

As a digital intern, I was pretty anxious about my role in the department. However, Nathan and Sarah were super welcoming. Nathan is such a great mentor and teacher. I learn more and more from each shift.

On my first day, Nathan taught me how to use WordPress, post stories and cut videos. So far I learned these skills aren’t easy, but practicing every week is making me better.

Not only did I get a chance to post a story on the website, but one of the first stories that I posted was trending as #4. Sarah has also been a great mentor and gave me some good advice. She said the more I write the better I’ll get.

I am excited to shadow more departments and gain real knowledge at WAVY-10.