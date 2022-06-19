PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – My first two weeks at my internship with WAVY TV 10 has been all I dreamed of and more.

When I first applied for the position, I truly thought it was a long shot. But I am a believer that you should always put yourself out there if you want a chance at something – and I could not be more thrilled that it has paid off!

The main department I am working for this summer is The Hampton Roads Show.

I spent my first couple of days shadowing the floor producer and camera operator so I could get a sense of how the show runs. Gradually, I started getting more involved as I learned what my duties as intern are.

Now, by the end of my second week, I am confident to take the initiative to set up the studio before the show, mic up the guests, relay time cues from the control room and keep the show running according to the rundown.

At the end of my first week, myself and three other interns worked as assistant field producers while filming The Hampton Roads Show on location at Harborfest.

Team photo on location at Harborfest in Town Point Park.

Bruce Raider (left) and Chris Reckling (right) co-host The Hampton Roads Show.

Bruce Raider (left) interviews Luke Stone (right) about Harborfest glass and poster art.

Griffin Everding (left) tells Bruce Raider (right) about Cova Brewing Co.

After filming each show, I report to co-host Chris Reckling, who assigns me a couple of stories from the day’s show to draft online content for.

I start off by cutting clips of these segments from the show and grabbing a thumbnail, then upload them onto WordPress, where I craft an interesting lede and short summary.

A few of the stories I worked on this week are Kitchen Hacks, New Apple Releases, and the Ties and Tiaras Dance.

When writing ledes for stories, I often think back to my classes at ODU, where I learned about the eight common different types of ledes. Since I am writing content for a lifestyle show, I try to use a variety of ledes other than the typical hard news style.

One of my personal tasks is to tweet daily about something I did at my internship. Social media is essential these days in disseminating news, especially to younger demographics. You can find me @RachelMantosTV.

Everyone I have met at WAVY has been extremely welcoming and helpful. It is a great and supportive environment to learn and work in.

I am especially so thankful to my former professor turned supervisor, HRS Executive Producer Stephanie Cooke, for believing in me and granting me this amazing opportunity.

I’m pleased with how much my coursework at Old Dominion University has prepared me for this internship – from everything such as the technical aspects of how to use a rundown and WordPress, to how to write, film and edit a package.

Though at times filming a live show can be hectic, when everyone does their part and works together as a team, it all comes together in the end.

In just two weeks, I have already learned so much from the team at WAVY and The Hampton Roads Show about what it takes to run a successful newscast. I know there is still much more for me to do and learn, and I can’t wait to do it all!

(I don’t even mind doing the dishes after we have kitchen guests. The food is always spectacular.)