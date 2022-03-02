Intern Blog: First month down

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Wow! I am already finished with my first month as a WAVY TV 10 Intern. Only if time went slower. I had the best month ever, shadowing, being able to work hands-on, and making great content to post for the Hampton Roads Show. As the month comes to a close, I will walk through all the new experiences I have had.

Shadowing

One thing I really enjoyed this month was being able to shadow the different positions at WAVY TV 10. I was able to shadow the producers for the Hampton Roads Show and the noon day show. All I can say is there are a lot of things to do before getting anything to air. It was fun to see the different processes the two producers had and I now understand everything just a bit more.

I then shadowed the camera operator and Kenisha working the prompter. Even though it was a bit confusing to understand, we are able to shadow and work with everyone more than once. Today, I was able to work the prompter by myself for a while during the noon day show. It was nerve wrecking but I knew I had the support the whole time.

Social Media

Part of my job is to maintain the Twitter and Tik Tok for the Hampton Roads Show. I am able to use my creative ideas every single day. Anything I want to accomplish for social media, I am able to because of how much support I get from everyone.

We tried to do something different and had a segment for President’s Day. Down below is the Tik Tok I made with Chris Reckling — to see if anyone could name five Presidents.

Wrapping Up

Overall my month was filled with excitement and opportunities all around. I can’t wait to keep up the work and getting the chance to meet new people. If you would like to see more about my days as an intern for WAVY TV 10 check out my Twitter https://twitter.com/McclureKiannah. Also for more Tik Tok content follow us @hrswavy.