Intern Blog: Finding My Passion

My first couple days as an intern have been a blast! The Promotions Department has been one of the nest teams I have been a part of. I am learning so much about how the news cycle works, and the ways we as a department make each day possible by promoting the upcoming news. My day begins with the morning newsroom meeting at 9:30, my supervisor Ms. Kristen and I take notes on all the topics discussed throughout the very short meeting. This is a very interesting experience. How everything is discussed in such a fast paced manner, and how the other people are able to keep up and throw ideas back is awe inspiring. After everything wraps up, Ms. Kristen and I look at the notes we have taken and we discuss what we liked and did not like throughout the meeting, she then picks three topics for Antonio, the topical guy to come up with a short script. I have helped write, edit, and produce two topical's during my first three days as an intern. I think this department is an excellent fit for me. Just due in fact that it allows some slight usage of creativeness with how we are able to display the news or whatever any one else may be working on, such as a TSR. I have gotten to meet some pretty big people around the station, for example, I got to meet Don Roberts at one of the morning newsroom meetings. He was a very nice guy I even got to take a picture with him after my first meeting! I also got to talk to Andy Fox for a few moments which was an awesome time, also a very nice guy, and very energetic. I also got to help film an Olympic commercial featuring the lovely Marielena Balouris my second day as an intern. I have had so much fun these past few days I can not wait to see what is to come in the coming weeks!