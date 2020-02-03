Intern Blog: Finding My Passion

My First 3 Weeks as a WAVY Intern!
When you’re a Junior in college, things start to get serious. Your classes become harder, scoring internships becomes stressful, and it’s time to start thinking, “what do I want to do with my life?” Realistically, no one truly knows where life will take them post-graduation. Nonetheless, we know one thing, we need to figure it out fast. All my life I dreamed of being an Entertainment Reporter and achieving one of my long term goals of having my own talk show. However, this year, I started looking into Social Media Marketing. After knowing what I wanted for so long, I felt lost. I started to feel discouraged because I discovered a couple of new passions so late in my college career. I still had a love for story telling, but I wanted to start diving into the digital side of the field. That’s when I looked into interning at WAVY TV-10 for Spring Semester. Once I got the Internship at WAVY, it felt like weight lifted off my shoulders. I finally had a chance to figure out what I truly wanted to do. I am currently interning under Symone Davis, the Multimedia Lifestyle Correspondent for Living Local. I learned that I can combine my passions for story telling and social media marketing and become a Multimedia Journalist. Its week three and I have already recorded Facebook and Instagram live videos before and after the Hampton Roads Show, posted Instagram feed posts for the Living Local page, interviewed a guest for the “Discovering Hampton Roads in 60 Seconds” segment, edited a rundown using the Inews software, edited video using Adobe Premiere Pro, and so much more. Getting this internship has already taught me that life works out how it is supposed to (so if you’re stressed like I was, LET IT GO). I am so blessed to have such a hands on internship and I am very excited for whats next.