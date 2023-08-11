PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — My final week at WAVY has been so bittersweet!

I wrapped up my internship shadowing reporter Brett Hall, and photographer LV Harrell during a breaking news story. That was my first time being on the scene, and getting to be a part of the action during breaking news. It was much different from what I had experienced before.

On my final day at The Hampton Roads Show, me and my fellow intern, Sam, were surprised by being on air to talk about our internship experience. It was unexpected, and I was nervous, but I loved getting to talk about my summer at WAVY!

Learning about every job at the station made my internship experience so memorable, and I am grateful to have had this opportunity.