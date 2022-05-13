PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The time passed by in the blink of an eye! It’s not goodbye, it’s see you later. I’m leaving today with confidence that I am prepared for whatever the future has to offer.

I can say that interning at WAVY has been my best decision yet as I prepare to start my career. One thing that made my experience so great was the people I had the pleasure of being with each day. The experience that I’m taking away is worth every minute sacrificed and if I could do it all over again, I would.

So, to any future intern I would say:

  • Come in with an open mind
  • Be engaged, even if it’s not what you want to do
  • Take constructive criticism and learn from your mistakes
  • Use your time wisely
  • Prove to others that you are determined
  • Be optimistic, even on your worst day

To say the experience was worth my while is an underestimate.

I can’t wait to see where I’ll end up. But, one thing for sure is I’ll never forget where I started.

