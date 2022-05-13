PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The time passed by in the blink of an eye! It’s not goodbye, it’s see you later. I’m leaving today with confidence that I am prepared for whatever the future has to offer.

I can say that interning at WAVY has been my best decision yet as I prepare to start my career. One thing that made my experience so great was the people I had the pleasure of being with each day. The experience that I’m taking away is worth every minute sacrificed and if I could do it all over again, I would.

So, to any future intern I would say:

Come in with an open mind

Be engaged, even if it’s not what you want to do

Take constructive criticism and learn from your mistakes

Use your time wisely

Prove to others that you are determined

Be optimistic, even on your worst day

To say the experience was worth my while is an underestimate.

I can’t wait to see where I’ll end up. But, one thing for sure is I’ll never forget where I started.

