PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The time passed by in the blink of an eye! It’s not goodbye, it’s see you later. I’m leaving today with confidence that I am prepared for whatever the future has to offer.
I can say that interning at WAVY has been my best decision yet as I prepare to start my career. One thing that made my experience so great was the people I had the pleasure of being with each day. The experience that I’m taking away is worth every minute sacrificed and if I could do it all over again, I would.
So, to any future intern I would say:
- Come in with an open mind
- Be engaged, even if it’s not what you want to do
- Take constructive criticism and learn from your mistakes
- Use your time wisely
- Prove to others that you are determined
- Be optimistic, even on your worst day
To say the experience was worth my while is an underestimate.
I can’t wait to see where I’ll end up. But, one thing for sure is I’ll never forget where I started.
To follow my journey to success follow me on Twitter!