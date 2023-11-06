PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — As the days grow colder and fall approaches, I reflect on my time as a digital intern at WAVY-TV 10 News, a transformative experience that has left an indelible mark on my journey. It’s hard to believe that my internship is ending soon, but the knowledge and insights I’ve gained during these few weeks will stay with me forever.

In the initial weeks of my internship, I had the privilege of shadowing several key players in the WAVY team, including Hampton Roads Show guests and news reporters.

These experiences were eye-opening, as I observed how these professionals conduct interviews and meticulously organize and collect information for the scripts produced for the show. The thrill of witnessing a live broadcast being put together was nothing short of electrifying.

As my internship progressed, I transitioned from an observer to an active contributor. I worked on creating and editing multimedia assets for online articles, drawing from a wealth of resources, including AKTA, Stacker and Canvas.

This was a significant change for me, as I honed my skills in graphic design and multimedia software. The opportunity to be creative and visually tell a story was incredibly fulfilling.

Understanding the intricacies of distributing news stories across various digital platforms became a core aspect of my role. I delved into the nuances of tailoring content to suit the preferences and behaviors of the audience on different social media channels.

It was a crash course in the digital landscape, and I gained a deeper appreciation for the strategic thinking required to engage and inform our viewers effectively.

One standout moment during my time at WAVY was the experience of real-time interaction on social media. Our department head initiated a poll on the WAVY Instagram to engage with our audience. It was a joy to interact with the very people who make our work valuable.

This firsthand connection with the community highlighted the importance of journalism in delivering news and fostering a sense of community.

My internship at WAVY News has been an incredible journey filled with learning, growth, and excitement. I’ve gained invaluable knowledge about digital media and its critical role in the news industry. The adrenaline rush, the sense of accomplishment, and the palpable sense of purpose I’ve experienced have solidified my passion for this field.

I look forward to continuing my pursuit of understanding and contributing to the dynamic world of digital media. This experience has been a stepping stone to a promising future, and I am grateful for the opportunities and mentorship that have paved the way for my continued growth in this ever-evolving field. Thank you, WAVY, for an unforgettable internship experience! Cheers to the upcoming closing days for me and WAVY!!