Intern Blog: Do I have to leave??

So far, my time here has been immaculate, I wish everybody could experience the things that I do. I have come in contact with so many great people that have impacted my career by just small talk of encouragement that came with a serving of big smiles!

In addition to my experience of shooting Friday Night Lights and shadowing the assignment desk I have enlarged my experience to so much more!

During the past few weeks I have uploaded multiple sport stories, both local and national. Once you see your work published for an accredited news station the feeling is unreal.

On the flipside of that I was able to ride with Kara to a deadly hit and run scene. Unfortunately, that was the circumstance, it was still an experience I was glad to be able to be apart of. Side note, if any interns has the chance to ride out with Kara anywhere, I recommend it 10/10! She’s such a fun person to be around.

One thing I do suggest to all the future interns is to be able to be flexible. Do not just sit in the department that you were hired at. Move around and become comfortable with everyone and everything. Also, whenever someone needs you don’t be afraid to do whatever needs to be done.

I was asked to work the prompter and as scary as it may seem it really isn’t. It’s just important to pay attention and keep up while the host are reading. Also, I helped Jeron set up the studio and got the mics ready for the host.

On a different note, not only have I met great people that work here I have met awesome people outside the studio. Being underneath Bruce Rader’s wing, I have been able to meet Bobby Wilder, ODU football head coach and Darren Perry, former NFL player.