PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – My name is Payton Parlapiano, and I have had the opportunity over the last three weeks to start diving into everything that WAVY TV-10 has to offer. I am currently interning primarily for The Hampton Roads Show and the Production Team, and the experience has been great!

I am a senior at Regent University majoring in Communications, and my experience at WAVY thus far has further validated my love for communication. It has even begun to help me narrow down what I would like to do post-graduation.

I have had the opportunity to work beside and be taught by amazing people like Executive Producer Stephanie Cooke, Hampton Roads Show co-hosts Chris Reckling and Tara Wheeler, and Kenisha Stringfield with production. The list goes on and on. Each of these people has walked me through my responsibilities until I felt confident enough to complete them independently. I can now set up The Hampton Roads Show, run the set while filming, update scripts, create website posts, and so much more. This is an internship that has given me real on-the-job experience, and I could not ask for more.

I look forward to shadowing even more of the great folks working at WAVY TV-10. Most recently, I shadowed Alexis Mitchell, the producer of The Hampton Roads Show, in the control room! It has been such a fun time to see how the “magic happens” behind the scenes.

I am blessed to be able to have this experience, and I am looking forward to sharing more as my journey as a WAVY TV-10 intern continues!