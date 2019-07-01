Intern Blog: Continual growth and progress

So many new things have taken place since my first blog. I am learning how to edit with Avid Media Composer, I’ve completed my first story of the summer, and I am still gaining experience from the field by shadowing reporters like Nathan Epstein and Symone Davis.

Learning anything new can be a challenge, and I can definitely say that about the editing system used at WAVY-TV 10. Grasping how to cut the right shot, knowing when and why to use each editing tool, and trying new techniques can be very overwhelming. But practice and spending time constructing stories have helped tremendously.

For my first story, I decided to cover Old Dominion University’s new football stadium. I was able to set up interviews with ODU’s Athletic Director, Dr. Wood Selig, and ODU’s Vice President of Administration and Finance, Greg Dubois. Can you believe I shot both interviews by myself? Well, yea I did that!

After finishing the story and giving 100% effort, Nathan Epstein gave me feed back. Long story short, I ended up doing the entire story over. I had to rewrite my script, rerecord my voice overs, and rearrange the visuals in my story. From start to finish, my story was completely different than before, but it became one of the best stories I’ve put together so far.

Mastering new reporting skills and improving as an overall journalist is my goal. I am proud that I’m headed in the right direction.

If you would like to watch my story on ODU’s new football stadium here is the link!