Intern Blog: Communication is key!

My desk where I write and edit stories, cut video, and update the WAVY website!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — College is full of nerve-racking first-time experiences that will make even the most confident person second-guess themselves.

The same goes for internships: the feeling of coming into an environment of people that are already so well-established with each other can definitely be scary. Even for someone like me, a junior in college who has already had two previous internships. I always feel like I have to get with the program and be able to catch on, or else I’ll be left behind.

On my first day of being an intern for the digital department, I knew that I needed to hit the ground running. I knew how important it was to be able to communicate both quickly and efficiently. I wanted to be able to hold my own and be a dependable part of the team. However, while I was shadowing Brian, Sarah, Julius and Jane, I realized that my past experiences weren’t going to be as useful as I had previously thought. It’s definitely a lot faster.

It’s a fast-paced, nonstop flow of information coming in from all sides. It can be confusing at times. Most, if not all businesses have a digital communications department. When it comes to a news station, digital communications need to work twice as hard. People depend on the local news stations with today’s 24-hour news cycle. Not everyone can make it in time to see that interesting story that aired at 5:30.

I’m a part of a team that is able to help you stay informed on the go, and I am looking forward to being a part of this amazing team.