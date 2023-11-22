PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – November rolled in here, and with it nears the end of my internship. I had the pleasure of shadowing one of my favorite reporters, Kiahnna Patterson, as she covered the CMA CGM and Salvation Army’s Thanksgiving Bag Giveaway. I had the chance to record stand-ups for my final project and got some more hands-on experience from one of the best.

I appreciate Kiahnna (and Billy the photographer) for allowing me the opportunity to go out with them and get a feel for how everything works. From getting to know prominent figures in the community to people saying that WAVY was the best station and the station they trust to deliver them the news, made me happy that I chose to intern with WAVY and start my journey to become a multimedia journalist.

I truly value everyone I’ve encountered and everything I’ve learned here at my internship!