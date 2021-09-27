Intern blog: Behind the scenes with an intern

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — My name is Amaya Mitchell and I work as an intern in production at WAVY-TV 10.

As a child, I was always told to dream big, but I never realized that dreams really can come true. My dream job is to someday be a news anchor, and I knew this amazing opportunity was a step in the right direction.

While most people think of interns as the people who get coffee or just answer the phone calls, I am proud to say that my experience has been nothing but hands-on learning. Every morning when I come in the door, I am greeted by smiling faces who are eager to help me learn every chance they get. They answer every question I have and always put me to work so that I can gain experience.

I also have the pleasure of working on The Hampton Roads Show under the supervision of the producer, Stephanie Cooke and the hosts of the show, Chris Reckling and Chelsea Khan. Before the show, they allow me to get the set ready, mic guests, and help them come up with topics to talk about on the show. Next, they give me rundowns of the show and allow me to help get some cool videos and pictures for social media, while they are on air. After the show, I help write some of the content for their webpage. Hopefully, I will soon start floor directing and gaining more experience in how to successfully direct and run a show.

I am beyond blessed to work with some of the most talented people. I cannot wait to see what is next.

To follow me on my journey and get more behind-the-scenes looks at what I do, you can find me on Twitter @AmayaMitchell44.