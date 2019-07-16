Intern Blog: Be a Sponge

Although I’ve been an intern for two months, I’m still learning skills every day. Making my way through the building, I’m naturally gravitating to my daily tasks feeling more confident day by day. Although my time is coming to an end sooner than I would like, there’s still a lot that I am learning. This was possible last Tuesday when I had the opportunity to shadow Symone Davis as she was filming Hampton Roads in 60 Seconds. From setting up the camera, correcting the white balance, perfecting the audio, and give the interview, I was absorbing every minute of it while taking mental notes. My mini victory on that day was capturing some footage that was used on the show! As I watched it on tv it gave me slight goosebumps and pride. I was learning new information that will eventually help me in the future.

With any new tasks or information I am given, I try to absorb as much of it as I can while still asking questions. This continued the following day during the Lunch and Learn. A handful of professionals gave their advice and tips that helped them in their career. Although their paths were different the common goal was to go after what you want and keep learning along the way.

Even if you know the specific career you want, it doesn’t hurt to learn from a professional in a different area or try something that has nothing to do with your goal. I remembered that it’s also important to have fun, be versatile, and be passionate about what I’m doing. My time as an intern is, unfortunately, going by fast, so I’m making sure I take advantage of everything here.