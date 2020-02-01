Intern Blog: Baby’s First…

Has it been three weeks already?

Well, here I am, rounding out my first month as a WAVY intern. Even in the first few days, I was amazed by how much Precious, Jakala, and I were learning and applying those skills to floor-direct The Hampton Roads Show. Learning the code and jargon of rundowns, miking (mic’ing?) guests, listening to the control room while paying attention to what’s going on in the show… the list goes on. Stephanie and the production team have been a huge help in that regard, and it has been a blast working alongside everyone in general.

I have also been running the prompter in the control room, which is a cakewalk, posting stories to the website (thanks, Chris, for the tips and tricks), and more recently, sat-in with Jazmine to help operate the cameras for a news broadcast. It is interesting to see how every piece fits into the puzzle and a lot of what I have learned in other departments (directing and prompting) carries over to operating the cameras, so it does not feel like too much of an adjustment. Soon, I will be dipping more into the reporting/writing pool, so that should be just as promising as everything else has been so far.

By this point, I have had at least small interactions with a good amount of the people in the station. In fact, on my first day, Don (Roberts) pulled me out into the hallway for a one-on-one, in which he gave me advice on reporting and things to look out for, and since then, we have made it a point to have a conversation most days. As someone who is native to this area and has been watching WAVY his whole life, it is nice to be a part of this family, if only temporarily. Everyone has welcomed me with open arms and I am already grateful. I love being in the station and when I am not there, I look forward to the next time I go in, so until next time…