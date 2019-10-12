Intern Blog: And So We Continue…

I just wrapped up my third week of my internship at WAVY and can't wait to see what my fourth week is going to be like. So far this has been such a great experience for me. My first day of my internship I got to go out and help shoot a story for the Hampton Roads Show with Symone Davis a lifestyle reporter for the station. We drove all the way out Yorktown to do this shoot at ten in the morning. I thought it was pretty cool experiencing what it's like to do a scheduled shoot for a segment on the show. Symone was very helpful and showed me the ropes as far as setting up the camera, putting the microphone on the interviewee, and asking interview questions. The next couple of days on my internship I was able to watch Symone's segment be showcased on the Hampton roads Show live in the studio. Each week me and Symone go out and shoot for her segment called, “Discovering Hampton roads in 60 seconds.”

Another fantastic thing that I have done on this internship thus far was shadow Kara Dixon for a story on Howl-O-Scream. We went through two different scary houses and had a blast while shooting footage and completing some standups along the way. After this week I get to start shooting my own standups and cover some stories myself which I am really excited about.