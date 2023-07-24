PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – It’s crazy to think that my time at WAVY-TV is almost at an end! It seems like just yesterday I was a nervous ball of energy at orientation and now I’ve met so many incredible people and get to explore so many different aspects of journalism. No day at WAVY is ever the same.

Since my last blog post, I’ve begun to work on my checklist and I shadowed the digital department one day which was super informative and I learned how they find stories to work on, in addition to the format that they write and post stories. The department is such an integral part to the news station since they run all the social media platforms and are constantly working to produce content and I’m so glad I got the chance to learn about it.

I also got to film my first stand up for The Hampton Roads Show on site for a Papa Johns event which was exciting and a little nerve wracking at the same time. I look forward to filming more standups in the upcoming weeks and creating a final reel.

Filming a quick standup for HRS

Finally, my time at The Hampton Roads Show is busy and enjoyable as always, from chefs and charcuterie coming on the show to calling out cues and continuing to post web stories at a much faster pace. I also started working on my final project with a fellow intern and cannot wait to see the results!