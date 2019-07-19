Intern Blog: Almost to the End

I feel like I'm at the point in my internship when I know what I'm doing (for the most part), but I just have t get it all done. Each day when I'm here my goal is to go out with a reporter, shoot a stand up, and write a package. The tricky part, though, is editing the package and finishing it up! Although it's difficult, I know that challenging myself and struggling will help me grow as a reporter.

I've gotten to do a lot in the last few weeks. I've gone to courts to learn how to report on trials, practiced using cameras, and seen how to shoot live shots. I've also learned a little more about production. One of the most meaningful stories I worked on was about a man who wants to build a basketball court for kids in his neighborhood. After the story aired on WAVY, many people wrote in wanting to help make it happen. It's cool to see that these stories really do help the community.