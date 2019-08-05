Intern Blog: Almost at the finish line.

As my Digital News intenship is about to com to and end, I can honestly say it has been the best internship I have had thus far!

After graduating with my Bachelor’s Degree in May 2018 as I applied to numerous jobs and many employers wanted to know if I had any published writing samples and I had none.

Fortunately, interning as a Digital News Intern I am able to now showcase my writing samples that are all across the board from hard news, crime, eduaction and lifestyle.

I am looking forward to my last 2 weeks here to build my writing skills even more as I aim to have 15 published to WAVY TV 10.

I am extremely grateful for this experience.