PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Never in a million years would I have thought I’d look forward to my first job in the field, but after interning for WAVY TV-10, I could not be more excited to get my foot in the door. The atmosphere inside the station is warm and inviting. I felt like a part of the crew after my first day.

Over the past few weeks, I’ve had the pleasure of shadowing the various departments that can be found in the station.

The first department I contacted to shadow was the Hampton Roads Show. I learned how to mic guests, how they prepare the show, set, and all the other moving pieces that go into a lifestyle show. It’s always a fun day getting to experience new daily tasks throughout the departments. The shift went by quickly, which I believe was due to how much fun I had. Kenisha Stringfield’s insight and expertise gave me the ability to inquire as much as I possibly could when pertaining to how the show is ran and what a day at work is like for a producer in the field.



Shadowing at the Hampton Roads Show.

The second department I happened to shadow was the evening news with Michelle Wolf. What originally started out as a quick trip to the courthouse, turned into us going live from the Virginia Beach Oceanfront fire.

We spent six hours getting footage, doing interviews, and preparing our package for the news. Getting to watch how they prepare to go live on scene was an interesting to witness. After we went live, I was given the opportunity to shoot a standup for my portfolio. Shooting a standup on a very active scene was a bit intimidating at first, but being able to go after Michelle gave me a chance to mentally prepare myself. Before that experience, I had only ever imagined myself being a sports broadcaster, but the rush of being on scene at a newsworthy event unrelated to sports gave me a newfound appreciation.



Virginia Beach Oceanfront fire.

The last experience that stuck out most to me this month was MEAC Media day. This past Friday, I attended MEAC Media day with sports producer Brian Parsons. Brian and I were able to interview two of Norfolk State’s football players, their coach, and retired Super Bowl champion Antoine Bethea. The event’s purpose is to discuss the upcoming football season for the HBCUs part of the MEAC conference. Each school brought two players and their head-coach to inform the media on the strides they have made to be the best they can this upcoming 2023-2024 season. The commitment these young men have made by playing such a time consuming sport while still maintaining their athletics was incredible to see as an aspiring woman in sports. I am looking forward to seeing the progress they are able to achieve in the upcoming season and wish all teams nothing but luck.



As I watch the summer disappear, I become more and more grateful for the start this station has provided me. From the staff, to the assignments given, I have loved every second of it and will continue to enjoy the duration of time I have left working under some of the best!