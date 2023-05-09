PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Wow! What an incredible, life-changing experience interning at WAVY-TV 10 has been. From the hands-on experience to the wonderful people to the amazing opportunities, I could not have asked for more.

From the moment that I walked through the door at WAVY I was greeted by smiling, supportive people who wanted to see me succeed, and thanks to their support, that is exactly what happened. There have been innumerable opportunities to jump in on new projects, meet new people, and try all kinds of new things. From floor directing, to reporting, to creating packages I have dipped my toes into a little bit of everything here at WAVY.

I started off knowing little to nothing about how a news station runs, to being able to guide and teach others as they start their journey at WAVY. Some of my favorite moments have been in the HRS studio and being a part of keeping the show running. I also enjoyed the hands-on experience that comes with going out on location shoots with reporters and promotions. However, above everything it has always been the people that made this internship what it is.

Today is my last day and I can genuinely say that I am sad to be leaving WAVY and all the amazing friends and mentors that I have met here. There have been so many incredible moments and the experience that I have received is unmatched. I am sad to go but I know that everything WAVY-TV 10 has taught me has prepared me for the next step in my career and I am excited to see what is ahead.