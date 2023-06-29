PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – My boss was out of the office for a bit since my last blog post, so I have gotten to shadow and work with other departments. I have worked with the web desk and some of the news producers to learn about what they do!

When I worked with the web desk I shadowed Courtney Ingalls and learned how to turn press releases into articles. I later was able to write some articles of my own from press releases. I also went to Nauticus with Sarah Goode to get some footage for her community chat about new exhibits at the museum.

I was also able to shadow some of the Producers for a day in the life to learn about what they do in the newsroom. I then shadowed one of the editors to see how they choose the footage you see on the screen at home during the newscast.

In my last blog, I mentioned that I got to go out into the field with Reporter Chris Horne and Photographer Wyatt Young to cover a story about a woman who couldn’t access her own mailbox for two years. Since then we did a follow-up where she finally got a working key! I got to go back out into the field with them and I even got to shoot a stand-up and write a package around it!

Back in our investigative corner of the newsroom, I have written online stories and voice overs about some of the cases we are following. I have also gone back to several city courts with Sean Davis to look at documents and find stories.

Just today I submitted the proposal for my intern project, but you’ll have to read my next intern blog to learn more about that!