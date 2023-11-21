PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The days are all blurring into one as my last few weeks of being here at WAVY are coming to a close. Not only have I been getting emotional about my time here, but this experience has also strengthened my love for journalism.

My dream has always been to write the world’s stories, explore the paths of imagination, and seek out the truth in this world.

I love how I got the chance to dip my feet in all the aspects of the newsroom. One of the most recent ones is me going out in the field and shadowing the Hampton Road Show at the Mayflower Marathon.

On Friday, Nov. 17, at 8 a.m., I and another intern named Toni got to ride with the Hampton Road Show.

The day began early, anticipation building for the stories I would uncover and the people I would meet.

I immersed myself in the gist of things as we got the scripts/rundown of the show courtesy of Ms. Stephine Cooke. I saw the meticulous planning that goes into creating compelling content for our viewers.

I got to set up some banners and HRS gear for Mrs. Tara Wheeler, a co-host of The Hampton Roads Show and an expert in the field, as I learned one thing from watching a professional. Adaptability: fieldwork is unpredictable, and plans change in an instant. Witnessing how the producer and Mrs. Tara navigated unexpected challenges calmly and creatively was inspirational!

I had the chance to head a few parts of the show as I was tasked with getting the individuals needed for the show. Meeting the individuals who create the heart of the newsroom’s story is a privilege. Although it was nerve-wracking, acknowledging that these people here are making a dent in the lives of so many people, my nerves diminished as I got to connect with them on a deeper level.

After the show, we had the opportunity to do a stand-up, which was scary because I was comfortable being behind the camera, not in front of the camera. As the camera was rolling, my nerves hit as I had to establish a connection with the audience and not just read the script.

After many takes of me stuttering, I got the final take and was satisfied with the result. This experience was a reminder that growth often lies in the uncharted termites, and sometimes, the spotlight we fear biomes the stage for our most significant strides.

As I continue in my last few weeks here, I eagerly anticipate the lessons each new day in the field will bring.