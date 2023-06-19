PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The exhilarating expression on my face when I received the news that I would be an intern at WAVY TV-10 was priceless. Specifically interning at The Hampton Roads Show, I have had the opportunity to learn from the best in the business. The talented members of the station that I interact with include the energetic hosts of The Hampton Roads Show, the supportive Producer Kenisha Stringfield, and finally the skillful Executive Producer Stephanie Cooke. I feel incredibly fortunate to be a part of the magic that occurs in the studio.
Now, what is this magic that I speak of? Over the past two weeks, I have learned the importance of immersing myself in all aspects of production. Understanding what happens behind the scenes ultimately leads to a more coherent perspective when performing on camera. I have stepped outside of my comfort zone by editing scripts using AP ENPS (Electronic News Production System), analyzing director rundown sheets, learning about what happens in the control room, using my voice to floor direct in the studio, and editing filmed episode segments.
I am always eager to witness what will happen on The Hampton Roads Show. One of my favorite parts about being an intern is welcoming the guests and preparing them for their television appearances. I strive to make every guest that walks through our door feel comfortable and confident on camera. The smell of freshly cooked food made on the show occasionally lingers in the air from talented local chefs. A plethora of impactful and intelligent individuals live in Hampton Roads area.
Wrapping up my first two weeks at WAVY TV-10, I can already tell it will be informative summer in the studio. My intern coordinator, Stephanie Cooke, openly encourages contacting other departments and station employees to learn more about the field.
I am ecstatic to continue making connections and to see what this summer will bring!