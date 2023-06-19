PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The exhilarating expression on my face when I received the news that I would be an intern at WAVY TV-10 was priceless. Specifically interning at The Hampton Roads Show, I have had the opportunity to learn from the best in the business. The talented members of the station that I interact with include the energetic hosts of The Hampton Roads Show, the supportive Producer Kenisha Stringfield, and finally the skillful Executive Producer Stephanie Cooke. I feel incredibly fortunate to be a part of the magic that occurs in the studio.

Now, what is this magic that I speak of? Over the past two weeks, I have learned the importance of immersing myself in all aspects of production. Understanding what happens behind the scenes ultimately leads to a more coherent perspective when performing on camera. I have stepped outside of my comfort zone by editing scripts using AP ENPS (Electronic News Production System), analyzing director rundown sheets, learning about what happens in the control room, using my voice to floor direct in the studio, and editing filmed episode segments.

Floor directing for the first time on HRS. Photo courtesy: Fiona Sullivan Chef Kyle Fowlkes and Madison Pearman making Drunken Banana Pudding in the studio. Photo courtesy: Elizabeth Hill