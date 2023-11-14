PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — I’m two months deep into my WAVY 10 internship, and let me just say, it’s been an absolute rollercoaster of awesome vibes, cool segments, and soaking up knowledge like a sponge. From guest interactions to nailing the teleprompter to floor directing and submitting graphics it’s been a wild informative ride. This week I got to shadow the Midday news director. Aside from this, I also captured some picture-perfect moments during the show. Then, I hit the road with the Hampton Roads Show crew to rock the Bodacious Bazaar.

So, as I gear up for whatever WAVY 10 throws my way, buckle up and stick around for what comes next.