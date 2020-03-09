Intern Blog #2: Riding the Wave Continues

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – I have been here at WAVY now for about two months and it has been nothing short of an adventure, but also a challenge. I have been very thankful that my supervisor, Bob Bennett, has been pushing me every day to try something new or continue to practice at some things. So far since I have been here, I have shadowed many talented individuals, have written some web articles (that have been published), written lots of VO’s and VOSOT’s (some even appeared on the midday show and also in the 5:30), and have even shadowed positions on the Hampton Roads Show. I have been learning so much and have been taking so much information in everyday and really trying to push myself to be the best that I can be in this field.

I have recently made the decision to follow my heart and have chosen the career path to be a reporter. Therefore, for this month, I am focusing on making my reel and writing my own packages. With the help of some talented anchors, reporters and editors, they are going to help assist me in making my reel and give me constructive criticism and feedback. I am very excited to begin this journey and be able to learn from them.

It is going to be very hard to leave this internship. Not only have I made some amazing memories here, but I’ve also made a lot of great friendships here as well…(and I’m not just talking about the puppy.) Everyone that I’ve met here at the station have all touched my life in different ways and have given me great advice and have been nothing but kind to me during my time here. I can truly say that I will be a different person from this whole experience, and it will be very bittersweet to leave behind this amazing station.

