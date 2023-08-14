PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – My capstone project is almost done. Monday night at 6, tune in for Buckling Down On Safety.

I have conducted several interviews, two for my Targeted Special Report (TSR), as well as some you may have seen on the news.

I interviewed an ODU Professor, Myles McNutt, about a new Facebook scam. I interviewed a Senior Engineer with the Virginia Beach Public Works Department about a Stormwater park that’s causing a 7-year road closure in Virginia Beach. Today I interviewed a National Park Facility Manager about free entry to national parks tomorrow!

I also finished my intern checklist this week. I shadowed sales, the Hampton Roads Show, and production last week. This week I shadowed promotions while they worked on promoting my TSR. Way more people play a role in what viewers see at home than I ever realized.

Lastly, earlier in my internship I was invited to a media event to meet retired 60 Minutes producer Ira Rosen. It was great to be able to hear him speak and ask him questions!

Met Ira Rosen last night and picked up his new book! It was an honor to be able to hear such a great journalist speak (and give advice)! pic.twitter.com/rG97Hsjpiu — Alyssa Ranker (@AlyssaRanker) August 1, 2023

I have two weeks left and I can’t wait to share what happens next as I wrap up my internship!