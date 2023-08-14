PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – My capstone project is almost done. Monday night at 6, tune in for Buckling Down On Safety.
I have conducted several interviews, two for my Targeted Special Report (TSR), as well as some you may have seen on the news.
I interviewed an ODU Professor, Myles McNutt, about a new Facebook scam. I interviewed a Senior Engineer with the Virginia Beach Public Works Department about a Stormwater park that’s causing a 7-year road closure in Virginia Beach. Today I interviewed a National Park Facility Manager about free entry to national parks tomorrow!
I also finished my intern checklist this week. I shadowed sales, the Hampton Roads Show, and production last week. This week I shadowed promotions while they worked on promoting my TSR. Way more people play a role in what viewers see at home than I ever realized.
Lastly, earlier in my internship I was invited to a media event to meet retired 60 Minutes producer Ira Rosen. It was great to be able to hear him speak and ask him questions!
I have two weeks left and I can’t wait to share what happens next as I wrap up my internship!