PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Today is my, Toni Blanchard’s, third day of my WAVY TV 10 internship with the Hampton Roads Show. Though I still have a long way to go, I am excited to say the least. Today marks the day that I move with more confidence in my position. I’ve learned names, faces, positions, and asked more questions than you could imagine, but I am taking it on, one day at a time.

Being the floor director for the Hampton Roads Show is shedding so much light on what it takes to be behind the camera. Everyone is so nice that I’m not embarrassed to ask questions. Instead, I always have one locked and loaded. I have only experienced working in production with the guided hands of a teacher or peer, but I am now getting the hands on experience that I have been looking for. Stepping into the unknown with the WAVY 10 team has been not only a comfortable and smooth experience but an exciting one too.