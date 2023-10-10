PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – I am Kahlis Long, and I’ve been riding the waves of excitement during my internship at WAVY TV 10. From floor directing to studio setup, managing microphones, and even escorting guests, it’s been a whirlwind experience filled with learning, challenges, and unforgettable moments.

One of the most exhilarating aspects of my internship has been floor directing. Being at the heart of the action, guiding the crew, and ensuring everything runs smoothly has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride. It’s a role that demands precision, quick thinking, and a sharp eye for detail.

Next, the magic of television happens long before the cameras start rolling. Assisting in setting up the studio has given me a newfound appreciation for the meticulous planning and coordination that goes into every broadcast. Moreover, managing microphones may seem like a small detail, but it’s a crucial part of ensuring clear and crisp audio during broadcasts. Learning the ins and outs of this technical aspect has been a valuable skill set that I’m excited to carry forward in my journey.

Lastly, welcoming guests and ensuring they’re comfortable and well-prepared for their appearance on the show has been a gratifying responsibility. It’s a chance to interact with a diverse range of individuals, from local experts to visiting celebrities, and make sure they have a positive experience at WAVY TV 10.

As my internship at WAVY TV 10 continues, I’m constantly reminded of the dynamic nature of the media industry. Every day brings new challenges, new lessons, and a renewed sense of passion for this field. From floor directing to mic management, every task plays an important role in delivering top-notch content to our viewers. I can’t wait to see where this journey takes me next! Keep riding the waves, my friends!