PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Today marks my third week with WAVY TV 10 as an intern serving two departments: Sports and Promotions. As I get comfortable in my venture here, I am constantly reminded of the road I had to take to earn my spot.

I am a graduate student at Norfolk State University and I teach full time as an educator. Finding my balance between the two is half my fight, but I am extremely grateful for how delicate and understanding my supervisor, Mike Booth, has been so far in my journey.

Divvying my time between two departments challenges me to push myself to levels I have never known. Not only does it open new doors to endless possibilities, but it gives me a chance to become the most versatile in my field — what I’ve always strived to be.

Everyone I’ve come into contact with has been super supportive in more ways than I can imagine. I became so accustomed to having to struggle through learning new software and being under the assumption that I should know how certain things operate. It came as utter surprise that everyone has been extremely hands-on with me, walking me through each step in the newsroom, and without scowling eyes.

(Photo courtesy: Morgan Harris)

I start my day as an educator, scurrying out of the building to put my intern hat on the days I don’t have night class. Upon arrival, I head to Promotions and after that, I head to sports for the remainder of my shift. Excitingly, I got the chance to write script and edit video for the Sportswrap segment with guidance from James Kattato, and learned a great deal from him my first night.

I can not reiterate how thankful I am for this opportunity to intern for the station I dreamed of being on since a young girl. To whom much is given, much is required. However, I am more than capable handling all that life has for me, especially with my new adventure here at WAVY TV 10.

