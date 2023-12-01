Behind the Scenes with Stephanie Cooke

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — As I’m nearing the end of my internship with the amazing WAVY team I look back at the last couple of months I’ve spent getting to learn more about my future career but also about the great team and what it means to be a team player.

A great example would be the Mayflower Marathon, a food drive event for the holidays with 106.9 The Fox. Another intern and I helped the lovely, Stephanie Cooke with organizing guests, mics, scripts, cue cards and photos. Tara Wheeler showed us that being in the field doesn’t have to be stressful by giving us insider tips and tricks to overcoming not being at home base/in the studio. After the show, Tara introduced me to some of The Fox’s team like Sonja, Mike Arlo and Dave Taylor who spoke to me about using what I’ve learned at a radio station in the future and encouraging me to climb the ladder in my career.

Toni Blanchard’s Standup

As my time at the event came to an end I had the opportunity to do a stand up where the production team showed me how to memorize a script and work the camera. The Mayflower Marathon taught me so much about being in the field and introduced me to amazing people. Not only did I leave the event with knowledge and experience, I left inspired and motivated more than ever to do my very best everyday. Whether it be in school studying for finals, at the WAVY station running to the next set or networking with a wonderful team of people, I know that my very best will be enough to take me to the top!