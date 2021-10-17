How I am Making the Most of My Internship Experience

Amaya and Fellow Interns at the Intern Lunch and Learn

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — I have officially been at WAVY as an intern for just over a month now and I can truly say that I have been having the best time of my life. Within the last couple of weeks, I have become more engaged on the show and learned some new skills.

Amaya Learns How to Run the Teleprompter

The co-hosts of the show have been taking some well-deserved vacation days recently, which means I have also had the pleasure of meeting some of the guest hosts they have brought in. It has been something new and exciting every day. I have enjoyed helping them get acclimated to the best of my abilities.

This keeps me on my toes and is helping me become more open to adapting to change within my workplace. It has also been a pleasure to witness these people in action which has been an amazing learning experience to see how each of them takes on the position of co-host.

Chelsea Cohosts with Craig Loper II

Chelsea Cohosts with Steph Walters

Chris Cohosts with Steve Fundaro

The most important thing I have learned so far is that it is okay to make mistakes. I am often hard on myself and strive for perfection, but one thing they have repeatedly taught me here is that through my mistakes I am learning.

There are numerous things that must take place behind the scenes in order to produce the content viewers see on camera, so I have to make sure I am always on top of what’s happening. This position has pushed me to work on my time management skills and my organization.

As cliché as this sounds, your job really must be something that you love so it won’t feel like work. I love what I do here, and it has proven to me that this is exactly where I want to be in life.

Broadcast journalism is without a doubt my passion, and daily I feel blessed to work alongside such talented individuals.

To follow me along my journey and for more daily updates, you can follow my Twitter @AmayaMitchell44.