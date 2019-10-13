Halfway Through

"Tell me and I forget. Teach me and I remember. Involve me and I learn." Those are the words of Benjamin Franklin and they are also the words that have guided my approach to interning at WAVY TV-10. Everyday of my internship I made a way to be informed and get involved. Starting my days off in the morning meetings and following up on news updates via iNews throughout the day gave me the insight I needed to triage all the opportunities that were most beneficial for my learning experience. Out of sheer excitement for the challenge and opportunity to learn, I took on tasks I had no idea how to complete and that was the thrill of it all; getting busy finding out how to do it and to my amazement and relief, I always got the job done with the guidance of a few professionals of course.

In more ways than one, I am still very much the novice in the news industry. The most significant and notable change between now and when I began interning is the amount of confidence I've gained to work in this field. After meeting so many professionals from multiple departments and diverse backgrounds, I gained insight to how many began working in the news industry. Many of the folks at WAVY TV-10 started as interns themselves and in entry level positions, all while pursuing and learning about the career fields they wanted or sometimes thought they wanted to be in. Knowing how these professionals got their start is very encouraging and leaves me with a greater hope for my own career aspirations.