Halfway Through!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — It’s now mid-semester and I have started to get content for my reporter’s resume reel project that will include stand-ups, anchor reads, and a feature package.
My time here has been absolutely amazing because of the support that WAVY has for its interns. I’ve had experiences both on-camera and behind the camera which has given me the opportunity to learn the important skills and aspects of both.
Having the knowledge of operating the production side and presenting yourself in front of a camera are both very essential in a news career.
I’m excited to get better and better at these things for the remainder of the semester and beyond.