Halfway Through!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — It’s now mid-semester and I have started to get content for my reporter’s resume reel project that will include stand-ups, anchor reads, and a feature package.

My time here has been absolutely amazing because of the support that WAVY has for its interns. I’ve had experiences both on-camera and behind the camera which has given me the opportunity to learn the important skills and aspects of both.

Recording pressers in the sports dept today! 🏈📹 pic.twitter.com/UcmqXf07g9 — Amir Massenburg (@AmirMassenburg) October 5, 2021

Having the knowledge of operating the production side and presenting yourself in front of a camera are both very essential in a news career.

I’m excited to get better and better at these things for the remainder of the semester and beyond.