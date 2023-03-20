PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – It is hard to believe that I am already half way done with my internship. The time has been flying by and has been so much fun to work with such an amazing and talented team of people.

It has been a privilege to work with The Hampton Roads Show. I’ve also had the opportunity to work with the production team during the midday show.

HRS Set/Photo courtesy: Kenisha

Guests on the show, whether they are in the kitchen or being interviewed, always add a fun part to the show. It is always such a great feeling to work with guests who are new to the show and to be able to leave a good impression on them not only for the show but for myself as well.